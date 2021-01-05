Mayor: Upgrading for better, healthier Miri Central Market

MIRI: The ongoing renovation and upgrading of Miri Central Market is to provide a better and healthier environment for hawkers and the public, said Mayor Adam Yii.

In a press statement, Yii sought public understanding and cooperation while works to upgrade the drainage system, rewiring and repainting are being carried out.

The works began Dec 21, 2020 and is expected to complete this Jan 20, he said.

“This project to improve the market will provide a better business environment for hawkers and customers when completed before Chinese New Year,” said Yii.

He added that the market’s concrete underground drainage, which had eroded and become a breeding site for rats, needed to be upgraded.

Hawkers who vacated the 108-year-old central market for safety reasons before works started began trading temporarily at MCC football field on Sunday. Those who opted to take a month’s break will be given a month’s rebate on licence and rental fees.

The market, which started operation in 1913, was renovated and refurnished between the 1960s and 1970s.