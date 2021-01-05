MOH identifies 14 clusters due to interstate travel, social activities

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 14 Covid-19 clusters have been identified due to interstate travel and social activities since Dec 7 last year, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said five of them were caused by cross border or interstate travel, while nine clusters were identified from social activities.

“Clusters due to cross border or state involved three in Pahang which are the Intan, Semambu and Tembok Mempaga, one in Kelantan (Seragam Chepa) and one in Perak, the Ehsan Ibol cluster.

“Nine clusters caused by social activities are Gerbang Pongsu in Perak, Lintas Seraya (Sabah), Sungai Redan (Johor), Maringkan (Sabah), Cassia Diamond (Penang and Selangor), Paginatan (Sabah), Sungai Burong (Selangor and Negeri Sembilan), Kupi-Kupi (Sabah) and Bandar Impian (Johor, Kelantan and Perak),” he told a media conference on Covid-19 developments here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry (MoH) has identified an increase of Covid-19 cases at workplaces in the pandemic’s third wave.

“Initially those infected at the workplaces were foreign workers in construction site and factories, but now we are seeing more local workers being infected.

“This is a concern for us and we hope that although we have eased movement restrictions for the public, everyone must comply with the SOPs (standard operating procedures),” he added. – Bernama