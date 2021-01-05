Naim presents aid to 25 charitable bodies

KUCHING: Naim Group of Companies recently handed over RM250,000 worth of aid to 25 selected charitable organisations in the state.

The aid was handed over during concurrent ceremonies held in Kuching, Miri and Bintulu – made more memorable with the two-way ‘live broadcast’ involving all regions.

The contributions were part of the Group’s ‘Naim Thanks You’ 25th anniversary charity campaign launched in December 2019.

Under the campaign, Naim pledged to contribute RM250 for every unit of property sold in 2020, with a minimum of RM250,000 to be raised.

The charities chosen for the campaign were Society for the Critically Sick Children (SOS Kids), Pertubuhan Bagi Ibubapa Kanak-Kanak Cacat Sarawak (Pibakat), Lembaga Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim Sarawak (Peryatim), Carnation Club of Kuching and Samarahan, Kuching Autistic Association, Sarawak Society for the Deaf, and Sarawak Society for the Blind.

Naim also handed over aid to Persatuan Bagi Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak Terencat Akal (Perkata), Pertubuhan Orang Cacat Sarawak, Sarawak Single Mothers Association, Sarawak Cheshire Home, Salvation Army Children’s Home, Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Persatuan Cerebral Palsy (Kuching and Samarahan), Peryatim Miri, and Miri Home for the Aged.

Other recipients were Palliative Care Association of Miri, Miri Autistic Association, Persatuan Ibu Tunggal Sarawak Cawangan Miri (PITSACM), MRCS Sunflower Centre, Miri; Persatuan Bagi Ibubapa Kanak-Kanak Istimewa, Miri (Pibakis); Pusat Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Methodist Miri, Persatuan Bagi Rakyat Prihatin Dan Ibubapa Kanak-Kanak Cacat, Bintulu; Peryatim Bintulu, and Pusat Perkhidmatan Warga Emas Bintulu (PPWE).

Carnation Club representative Padi Chan expressed her gratitude to Naim for the contribution on behalf of the club which serves to help and support single mothers.

“The pandemic has made life very challenging for single mothers and their children. We really didn’t expect a corporate company to come to our assistance during such time when the business environment is equally challenging for corporate companies.

“We thank Naim for ‘walking the walk’ with us, so that together, we can show single mothers they will not walk alone.

“We also hope to see more corporate companies emulate this noble and warm gesture,” Chan said.

Meanwhile, Pibakat president Zaidi Ahmad said Naim was no stranger to the organisation’s activities as it has been involved in Pibakat’s yearly charity food fair.

He said the contribution by Naim will go towards the setting-up of a bakery run by Pibakat to help young adults, as well as its laundry establishment.

“These establishments are our initiatives to impart life skills and other specialised skills to our young adults to better prepare them for life and survival in general,” he added.