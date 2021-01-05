New ‘Bah Sayap Cluster’ emerges, involves Miri district and Kota Kinabalu in Sabah

KUCHING: The State Health Department has identified a new Covid-19 cluster dubbed as the ‘Bah Sayap Cluster’ involving Miri district and Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the index case for this cluster involved Case 1,116 who was detected on December 31, 2020 following screenings of symptomatic individuals at a private hospital in Miri.

“The number of positive cases involving this cluster to date is five individuals including the index case and the addition of one new positive Covid-19 case today,” he told a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building here.

He pointed out that a total of 48 individuals have been screened where five of the test results have turned up positive and the test results of 41 individuals were negative.

“There are also two individuals who are still pending the test results,” he added.

With the addition of the new cluster, Sarawak now has three active clusters with the other two being the Stutong Cluster in Kuching with ten positive cases and the Mador Cluster in Meradong with eight cases.

A total of 98 individuals under the Stutong Cluster have been screened where 81 have tested negative and seven are pending test results while 1,230 individuals under the Mador Cluster have been screened with 306 tested negative and 916 pending test results.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said eight Covid-19 patients had recovered today and were allowed to be discharged from Bintulu Hospital (5), Sarawak General Hospital (2) and Miri Hospital (1).

“The total number of recoveries in the state has now increased to 1,079 or 92.94 per cent out of the overall Covid-19 cases in Sarawak,” he said.

He also said that there are currently 61 patients being treated at hospitals throughout the state where 27 are treated at SGH, 14 at Sibu Hospital, 14 at Miri Hospital, five at Bintulu Hospital and one at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“A total of 22 new persons under investigation (PUI) cases were reported today with one PUI pending lab test result,” he added.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

There are now seven districts in Sarawak classified as yellow zones following the new positive locally transmitted cases recorded today.

“Miri, Sibu and Kapit districts have changed from a green zone to yellow zone after three new locally transmitted cases were detected in Miri, two in Sibu and one in Kapit,” said SDMC.

Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu, Meradong, Bukit Mabong and Lawas districts remain as yellow zones with a total of 26 local infection cases reported in the last 14 days.