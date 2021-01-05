No issue of buying members in GRS – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said there is no problem of grabbing or buying members among parties which form Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

He said there are no issues on grabbing or buying members in a country which practises democratic politics.

“It is up to the people to choose which party they want and there is no issue of scrambling or buying members …it is not easy to buy members as they know which party they want.

“I am asking all parties in GRS to focus on efforts to assist the people …this is the time for us to help the people and do not let us be diverted over membership..do not waste time in thinking about problems which have no return,” he told reporters after the Sabah JKR Message and Excellent Service Presentation ceremony here today.

He was commenting on the issue of buying party members which was reported as a tiff between several Umno leaders and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) recently.

GRS is an alliance of Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), which formed the Sabah state government after the state election on September 26. – Bernama