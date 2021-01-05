PBK man: Better to divert funds from ‘unnecessary’ bridge projects into priority ones

KUCHING: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) political affairs director Raymond Thong has urged the Sarawak government to divert funds from some unnecessary bridge projects to the priority ones, such as those for rivers that still have ferry services.

In this respect, he regards the three ongoing bridge projects along Sarawak as ‘unnecessary’, in that the funds meant for them could have been channelled to other higher-priority projects.

“We already have three bridges over Sarawak River, with the Darul Hana Bridge being the latest addition.

“Just along Sungai Sarawak Kanan, three bridges will be built – one of which is the one linking Bau and Tondong old town, now under construction.

“We need to ask if any of these bridges is a priority. Is it a need, or a want?

“The Pan Borneo Highway is running along this stretch of the river. Even without these bridges, travelling from Bau to Tondong would only take a short time,” he said.

Thong believed that there was no point in building more bridges crossing the same river – when if traffic congestion was a problem, the relevant authorities should just widen the roads instead.

“Will construction of these bridges generate any economic value for Sarawak? Perhaps the construction of these bridges could be postponed, and the funds be shifted to other parts of rural Sarawak where there’s a more urgent need to construct bridges,” he pointed out.

Thong said having more bridges in the rural areas in Sarawak would provide convenience for the rural folk, apart from cutting down the travelling time and transportation cost.

Furthermore, this would also open up their land for more economic activities and in turn, generate more incomes for them, he added.

“We hope that the Triso ferry jetty tragedy would serve as an eye-opener for the state government to set its priority right. We also hope this tragedy would not die out quickly – a case only to be re-opened when another tragedy strikes. Sarawakians’ lives matter,” he said.

Thong regarded the Triso incident as a tragedy, but added that it was not the first incident in Sarawak that involved ferry points.

On March 27, 2006, seven people narrowly escaped death when their bus slipped backwards into the Rajang River from a ferry at the Durin Terminal in Sibu.

“On Dec 5, 2017, two brothers drowned after their car plunged into Sungai Liku, from a ferry, near Kuala Baram. On Jan 23, 2019, a van fell into Lawas River off the Kuala Lawas ferry point – the driver managed to get out to safety, but the vehicle was damaged.

“There are so many rivers cutting across the lower delta of Sarawak. Without bridges, the only way to get across is by ferry. Some areas have sizable populations and this means that the ferry would have to operate on peak capacity, from dawn to dust, every day.

“Imagine the number of runs that the ferry would have to operate each day – this would increase the risk of an accident.

“When it’s the festive season, it would get even worse as the ferry might have to operate late into the night. The risk of an accident would increase significantly,” he said.

Thong opined that with so many rivers crisscrossing Sarawak, they should be incorporated into the state’s development plan.