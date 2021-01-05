Perikatan appoints Bersatu, PAS leaders as state chiefs

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): Perikatan Nasional (PN) today appointed 14 chapter chiefs for each of the state and the Federal Territories, in what it said is a move to strengthen the ruling coalition.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin today announced the appointments after the coalition’s supreme council meeting earlier.

In the statement, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed to lead Johor, while former PKR deputy president who joined Muhyiddin in February, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, will lead Selangor.

Meanwhile, PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar will lead Terengganu while Bersatu deputy president — the newly ousted Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was chosen to lead his state.

The appointees are mostly prominent members in PN federal and state leadership.

The rest of the appointments were:

Kelantan – Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yaakob

Kedah – Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor

Sabah – Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor

Pahang – Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah

Negeri Sembilan – Works Deputy Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith

Penang – Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Shabudin Yahaya

Perlis – Perlis state assembly Deputy Speaker Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli

Melaka – Melaka state exco Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen

Sarawak – Dewan Negara Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian

Federal Territories – Bersatu executive secretary Datuk Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya

PN is a coalition composed of Bersatu, PAS and members of Gabungan Bersatu Sabah which includes Parti Solidariti Tanah Air (Star), United Sabah Parti (PBS) and United People’s Sabah Party (PBRS).

Altogether they hold 50 seats at Dewan Rakyat, with a slim majority over the Opposition through confidence and supply support by Barisan Nasional and Sarawak Parti Alliance (GPS). – Malay Mail