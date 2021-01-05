PH S’wak to decide collectively on pact with PSB for state polls, says coalition secretary

MIRI (Jan 5): Pakatan Harapan Sarawak will decide as a whole on whether to enter into a pact with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) for the state election, the opposition coalition’s secretary Alan Ling said.

He said that while the coalition’s component parties can pave the way for negotiations with PSB, the PH leadership must have the final say on whether they should work with the locally established opposition party during the polls.

Ling, when contacted today, said what the opposition alliance wanted was for a one-on-one fight with the ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), in the polls.

“The underlying principle is, if we were to work with PSB, it must be from PH Sarawak as a whole.

“In the meantime, the groundwork for negotiations can start first by the component party and to report the outcome to PH Sarawak leadership for deliberation and to make a final decision on a formal pact between PH Sarawak with PSB or otherwise,” he said.

Ling added that PH would also consider the public’s views on the possible cooperation between them and PSB, but stressed that the cooperation must be built on mutual trust and solidarity.

He said, in politics, the goal of any party was to be able to win power to administer the state and country, and that it could only be achieved if the parties were united.

“We are realistic, as said by PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen. If PSB is genuine and credible, PH component parties or PH as a whole is willing to establish cooperation, as we do have a common goal to achieve,” said Ling.

Chong on Monday said PH was undecided on whether to work with PSB to avoid contesting in the same seat in the state election due this year.

Meanwhile, Ling said the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak might follow in the footstep of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak to negotiate with PSB on seats.

Ling, who is also the state DAP secretary, said collaborations with other parties would increase PH’s chances of taking over the state.

“On PKR’s move, it is reasonable and logical for them to try to negotiate on seats in which PSB is fielding its candidates, likewise DAP could be discussing with PSB as well if and when circumstances arise,” he said.

PKR Sarawak chairman Larry Sng had also said on Monday that he would try to reach a consensus with PSB on seat allocation for a straight fight against GPS in the coming state election.

PH, which consists of PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, had announced their seat distribution on Saturday.