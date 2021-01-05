PSB should give way to ‘senior’ PKR in Sarawak polls, says party’s state info chief on seat talks

MIRI (Jan 5): A Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak leader said today that Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) should be willing to give way to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) member if they are to work together in the coming state election.

PKR Sarawak Information Chief Abun Sui Anyit said PSB should make way for PKR in seats to be contested in the polls due to PKR’s “seniority”.

“Keadilan is a senior party; in fact we have been on the ground for many years. They (PSB) should give way to us,” he said when contacted today.

Abun was asked to comment on PKR Sarawak chief Larry Sng’s aim to negotiate with PSB on seats to be contested in the coming state election in order to ensure a straight fight between the opposition parties and the ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Abun also said that the question that should arise during the negotiations should not be about which party should get more seats or has the most funds, but which of them were better accepted by the people.

“Perhaps PSB has more funding and they can contest in all 82 seats. (But) Whether their party is well accepted by the people, this one we have to check,” he said.

Citing the parliamentary constituency of Hulu Rajang, where he is PKR branch chairman, he said the seat was well-maintained by PKR and there was no need for PSB to disturb constituencies where PKR is strong.

The Sarawak PH had announced last Saturday that PKR will contest in 47 seats in the state polls, which would be due middle of this year.

The party is expected to clash with PSB in Opar, Balai Ringin, Marudi, Tamin, Engkilili, Batang Ai and Lingga.

PSB, which was established in 2016 as the United People’s Party, had announced that it would vie for 65 seats in the polls. There are a total of 81 state constituencies in Sarawak.

Abun, meanwhile, said the state PKR leadership council (MPN) has not made any decision on whether to work with PSB during the state polls.

Sarawak PKR vice chairman Roland Engan, when contacted, said the party trusted Sng’s leadership to lead it in the state election after former state chairman Baru Bian, who is Ba Kelalan assemblyman, and others quit the party last year.

“The remaining leaders are teaming up to ensure a just society mission achievable soonest possible. PKR still moves on even without Baru Bian, Ali Biju and others,” he said. Ali is Krian assemblyman and Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.