Rep calls upon Kapit folk to be extra cautious, strictly follow SOP

KAPIT: Kapit district which has been a Covid-19 Green Zone since March last year, had its status changed to Yellow Zone after one positive Covid-19 was reported here.

In this regard, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat advised the people here to be extra careful and to continue strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP), especially the directives outlined under the present Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“It is very sad that Kapit is no longer a Green Zone. All this while, I have been advising people to always be wary and cooperative in preventing Covid-19 from spreading into Kapit.

“What’s important now is for us to continue observing the SOP and complying with the RMCO – avoid all crowded public areas, especially young people and the elderly; maintain high level of personal hygiene by regularly washing of hands or using hand sanitiser; strictly follow the guidelines set by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee; always check your body temperature and make sure it is 37 degrees Celcius and below; wear face masks whenever you go out; and observe physical distancing of at least 1m from each other,” said Jamit in a statement yesterday.

He also advised those with Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulties to immediately go to the nearest clinic or Kapit Hospital for check-ups.

In its daily update on Sunday, the SDMC said the sole Covid-19 case recorded in Kapit involved an Indonesian man working at a construction site of a road, leading to the Baleh Dam.

“He is a legal foreign worker, who has been in Sarawak since 2018, and worked in Tatau and Bintulu prior to coming to Kapit.

“The case underwent Covid-19 screening on Dec 31, 2020, during an employee screening activity at the construction site, and his RT-PCR test was found to be positive on Jan 2.

“He is asymptomatic and has since been referred and admitted to the isolation ward in Sibu Hospital for further treatment,” said SDMC, adding that this case had been categorised as a locally-transmitted case, and tracing of other contacts to this case is currently being carried out by the Kapit Health Office.