Sabah men’s hockey to debut in MHL

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah have vowed to give their utmost best competing in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL), which will be happening at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil starting January 14.

It will be the first time that Sabah Hockey Association (SHA) will be sending the men’s and women’s team to the month-long competition.

In fact, the men’s team will be making their debut while the women’s team featuring in the MHL for the second year running.

And SHA president Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh hoped Sabah would be able to achieve the desired target to go with the new milestone in the state hockey history.

“Everyone knows that this is the second time we are sending the women’s team after making their debut last year.

“Now, this is the second year and we are targetting number three…that’s my target to them and hopefully it will be achieved.

“As for the men’s team, it is the first time history that we are sending the squad and as the president, I’m trying my best to send our team to the competitions that we qualified.

“This has not been done before until now. So, my target for the men’s team is at least get a fifth place finish,” he said.

Anil said this when sending off the local based men and women players at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport yesterday.

Also present was the state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin, who is also SHA patron.

“The preparation has been good. I’ve watched the teams trained three to four times and I’m satisfied.

“The state teams will take one or two days rest once they arrived there and training will continue where they will also play in friendly matches.

“All is well and it has been good start to the year for us,” added Anil, who is one of the vice presidents of the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) and Competition Committee chairman.

Having said that, Anil advised the state squad to always adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) put in place by the relevent authorities throughout the tournament in view of the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

“The tournament will be conducted under new norms that requires the players to follow the SOPs such as social distancing.

“I have to admit it worries me but the desire is very strong and the spirit among the players is good too…we will always take care of ourselves and others throughout the tournament,” he said.

The men’s team are Muhammad Saifuddin Azli, Azril Peter, Granson Noel Goden, Mohd Azfar Mustaming, Mohd Aswat Merit, Mohd Faiz Aiman Mohmad Aseri, Yehzekoveen Rinol, Jocel Justing, Mohd Khairul Tadol, Herryzolly Peter, Baljit Singh, Shazrul Imran Nazli, Muhammad Afiq Iqbal Ahmad Faudzi, Nasrul Syahkhir Sadikul, Arif Sabron, Jiwa Mohan, Mohamad Syamim Mohd Yusof, Harmeet Singh Gian Singh, Namasivayam A/L Batma Nathan, Mohamad Zulfikar Abdul Ghani, Mohammad Ridzwan Azmi and Sriraam Vickneswaran.

The team manager is Avtar Singh Bal while the head coach is I Vickneswaran and the assistant coach Hasrul Jideh.

The women’s team comprise of Cyrachild Rojos, Nurul Sharianey Taylor, Dayangku Arna Fazirah Awang Latip, Aina Ruzana Mohd Azlan, Sufiamira Basri, Ermah Maron @ Misin, Juliani Mohammad Din, Melanie Juim, Inka Shafika Juani, Flovenia Silverius, Nurekmah Najwa Sopin, Melicia John, Christine Olivia Goden, Iren Hussin, Siti Amirah Sabri, Nor Asfarina Isahyifiqa Isahhidun, Sazanienie Sabinus, Hidayatul Adyani Johnny, Siti Rozailah Syuhada Jilon, Kersimah Kauran and Vera Julivia Victor.

The women’s team manager is Ajin Wahid while the head coach is Yahya Atan, assistant coach Ibrisam Nadzri and physio Ling Sing Yong.