SDMC: State govt will bear quarantine, rT-PCR test costs for children aged 3 and above born outside of S’wak

KUCHING (Jan 5): Children aged three and above who were born outside of Sarawak will have their quarantine cost and Covid-19 RT-PCR test fees when they enter Sarawak be borne by the Sarawak government, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said one of the prerequisites to this is that either one of the child’s parents or both parents must be Sarawakians.

“For non-Sarawakians, where one-half of the married couple is Sarawakian, the cost of the room charges at the quarantine centre and RT-PCR tests will be borne by the state government as well.

“However, they must show proof of their marriage certificate,” he told a press conference today.

On another new directive, the Deputy Chief Minister said SDMC has also decided that for social and official gatherings which involved large gatherings, a 50 per cent capacity is now allowed based on the size of the space and physical distancing.

“For example, if the capacity of a hall can accommodate 1,000 people at a time, we allow 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

“But for open spaces, only 200 people are allowed,” he said.