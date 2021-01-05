SGH Blood Bank calls for support for donation drives this week

KUCHING: Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is calling on eligible blood donors to support blood donation campaigns being held at various locations this first week of 2021, to help ensure sufficient blood stock.

On Thursday, the State Education Department will be holding a donation campaign at its Jalan Diplomatik office from 9am to 1pm.

This Saturday, the Blood Bank mobile unit will be at Eastern Mall in Siburan from 10am to 3pm, and also at Kuching Specialist Hospital’s (KPJ) new building from 9am to 2pm in a collaborative campaign.

On Sunday, the Federation of Chinese Youth will be holding a blood drive at Level 2, Kuching Sentral from 9am to 2.30pm.

The Blood Bank at SGH is also open for donation from Mondays to Thursdays from 8am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4.30pm; Fridays from 8am to 11.15am and 2.15pm to 4.30pm, at its new location in the SGH Day Care Centre block where donors can park with ease.

Blood donors are reminded to have a meal before donating and to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and practise the new norms at the campaign location.

The public’s cooperation and generosity are greatly appreciated.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909

(Borhan).