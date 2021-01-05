Support Befrienders Kuching 2021 donation drive

KUCHING: Befrienders Kuching has started its first donation drive for 2021 to raise funds for the year’s daily operating expenditure.

The donation drive on GivingHub, an online platform to enable, empower and serve non-governmental organisations (NGOs) is on-going until the end of January.

As of Jan 4, over RM1,000 has been contributed by kind donors via its link http://bit.ly/bfkq1donate.

Befrienders Kuching provides free phone helpline and email services to the public especially those feeling suicidal or in general distress.

The donations help sustain the operations of its services, including phone bills, internet, office rental, and others.

Besides its core services, Befrienders Kuching also runs outreach and training programmes across Kuching and in Sarawak to engage communities and raise awareness on suicide prevention and mental health literacy.

Befrienders Kuching is one of the nine centres under Befrienders Malaysia, a not-for-profit organisation providing free emotional support 24/7 to the lonely, distressed, those in despair and having suicidal thoughts.

To donate via bank transfer or Boost, check the Befrienders Kuching website for details.

Enquiries on the donation drive can be directed to [email protected]

For emotional support, call 082-242800 between 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily or send email to [email protected] All calls and correspondences are confidential.