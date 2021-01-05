TAED, Kaiduan dam projects to proceed – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government is set to proceed with the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) and Kaiduan Dam controversial projects, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin revealed.

“I was informed by the Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor) that the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (project) would go on but the scale would not be as big as what was previously planned,” said Bung.

Speaking to reporters when met during the JKR Excellent Services Awards 2020 here on Tuesday, Bung who is also State Works Minister stressed that the project would be developed without involving any reclamation.

When asked about the actual size of the project, Bung said that the government would be ‘utilising’ the existing Tanjung Aru beach but assured that the project would not affect the entire area as some parts of the beach are used as recreation areas for the public.

He disclosed that the landscape of the project would also be altered.

“The cost of the project would be reduced since there are no reclamations involved,” he added.

Since the Chief Minister has appointed the members of Board of Directors for the TAED project, Bung is confident that the project would proceed this year.

As for the Kaiduan Dam project, Bung said that the government is in the midst of planning it, as water supply is still a big problem for the entire state.

“As what I have mentioned in my speech, we must be brave. If we are not brave, the people of Sabah will remain like this,” he said.

Bung further revealed that the dam might be relocated to Penampang.

He said that if the project were to be implemented in Papar, the water supply would only last 60 years whereas building in Penampang would enable the dam to last 85 years.

Bung said that he wants the dam to provide both water supply and power supply.

He also gave his assurance that another Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be conducted if the project is relocated to a new location.

It is understood that the GRS government has not yet decided on a new location for the Kaiduan Dam project.