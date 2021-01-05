Umno denies report Zahid ordered MPs to quit Perikatan govt to force snap polls

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): Umno has denied today a report claiming its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had directed all its MPs to quit the government to place pressure on the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Umno headquarters denies issuing a statement that has since gone viral,” the party said in a short text message broadcasted to the media this afternoon.

Earlier today, portal Suara.TV reported anonymous sources claiming that Ahmad Zahid had issued the directive to do so by next month in order to force a snap general election.

Ahmad Zahid is currently in a closed-door meeting with all division chiefs at the Putra World Trade Centre, Umno’s headquarters.

The party is expected to issue a statement soon, vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin told Malay Mail.

The former Johor menteri besar also confirmed that the rumour about Umno MPs being told to quit the government is untrue.

“The party will issue a statement soon,” he told Malay Mail.

The rumour emerged in the wake of Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub’s resignation as chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board yesterday in a move seen as an attempt to force a snap election.

The Umno MP for Machang was reported saying he was prepared to resign if PN failed to dissolve Parliament by month-end.

Kelantan Umno has also said in a statement that the resignation is a warning to ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia against “bullying” Umno. – Malay Mail