405 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: More than 5,142 children and infants were infected with Covid-19 in Sabah.

Out of the number, a total of 2,152 of the children are below the age of five years old and 707 are infants under a year old, said Local Government and Housing, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He also said that there have been four deaths involving children in Sabah last year (2020) with two cases involving infants below one year old.

In his Covid-19 briefing yesterday, Masidi also shared that Sabah is seeing more Covid-19 cases lately.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah rose again to 405 yesterday, with two deaths recorded in Putatan and in Kudat. The new addition brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah to 38,960.

He said that within the period of seven days prior to the end of last year, there has been some increase in the number of cases, with the lowest being 157 cases and the highest being 299 cases.

The average of cases is 232 daily, he said.

“The spread of the disease is because of failure to adopt the new norms which can only be detected 14 days after being exposed to the virus,” he said.

Masidi said that 192 patients have been discharged yesterday bringing the cumulative number of cured patients to 35,936 people.

At the same time, he also mentioned that 668 patients are being treated at hospitals while 1,642 patients have been admitted to the PKRCs. Out of the number, 60 people have been admitted to the Intensive Care ward (ICU) with 19 requiring breathing assistance.

Masidi also said that a new cluster was detected in Kg Pitas, Tawau which brought in 65 new cases.

“This cluster is connected to testing being conducted at a wood factory,” he said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sabah has registered 112 clusters with 49 still active.

The state capital has the highest number of clusters with 27 clusters followed by Tawau with 20 clusters and Sandakan with 18 clusters.

It was also unveiled to reporters that the State capital has the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases by the end of last year with 9,535 cases while Nabawan registered the least number of cases with seven cases.

Masidi also explained that although the usage of hospital beds in Sabah was low at 30.84 percent, bed usage for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is between 89 percent and 92 percent in the last five days.

He said that the high percentage of bed utilization at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is because high risk cases are also being referred there.

He made this comment in reply to patients who have complained that they were made to wait between two days and three days at the emergency ward while waiting for vacant beds to be ready.

Masidi also mentioned that of the total new cases yesterday, a total of 242 cases or 59.8 percent resulted from close contacts.

Expressing that he feared there would be more cases in the coming days ahead, he reminded Sabahans that although he could understand their need to socialize, he urged them to continue conducting social distancing and to be disciplined.

“There is no need for hugs and so on,” he said.

He reminded that people only start showing symptoms days after they are infected, so they may seem healthy, but they are already infectious.

“We must take this seriously if we want to stop this. If the case gets worse, we may have to go back to MCO (Movement Control Order). So, help us to reduce the number,” he said.

Masidi also said that the State government may have to reconsider stopping the flights from West Malaysia to Sabah if the number of cases surges once again.

“It is an option,” he told reporters.

He then urged Sabahans to be honest when providing details such as their contact information to help health officers to contact them in the event they are exposed to any individuals who are positive with the virus.

He lamented that some people have been providing untruthful information with some even denying that they have been in contact with an infected or exposed person.