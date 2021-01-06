Annuar accepts his sacking as BN sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 6): Tan Sri Annuar Musa today said that he accepted his sacking as Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general and Muafakat Nasional (MN) Joint-Secretary-General which took effect yesterday.

He said even without holding the two posts, he would continue upholding Umno’s struggles and protecting its dignity and integrity in leading the unification of the people and national consensus.

“Now that I’m no longer BN secretary-general, I’m more free to act and take my political stance based on my instinct and conscience along with those are with me,” he told a special press conference here today.

However, Annuar said according to party rules, appointments and terminations cannot be made by the Umno president, adding that only the BN chairman can do that during a (BN) meeting.

“It cannot also be decided by the Umno president during a meeting with party division leaders… there must be discussions with the other component parties in BN, with one party carrying one vote and the three other parties also having the right to propose the replacement candidate.”

“If I may suggest, why not go ahead and sack me again during the BN meeting,” he said.

Pontian member of parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has replaced Annuar as BN secretary-general.

Annuar, who is also Federal Territories Minister, said of late, several matters, events and policies have forced him to firmly and openly defend his political stance and principles.

“Among them is (the) support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in black and white to topple the Perikatan Nasional government that is also membered by BN, and also negotiations involving DAP in what is termed as the formation of a new political alignment,” he said.

This, he added, was not in line with the party’s “No DAP, No Anwar” stand.

Besides this, Annuar said there have been repeated attempts to threaten the stability within Perikatan Nasional, which he added had jeopardised good relations enjoyed by Umno, PAS and Bersatu. – Bernama