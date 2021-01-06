Citing health concerns, Piasau rep stops completion of telco tower at recreational park in Miri

MIRI (Jan 6): Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting has slammed the brakes on the construction of a telecommunication tower at a recreational park at Taman Delight here that proceeded even after the project was halted last year.

The Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said he was shocked to discover that the contractor involved had proceeded to complete the installation of the tower yesterday after the project was halted.

According to Ting, over a year ago, he went to the location of the tower with the contractor involved as well as Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Zaidi Razak after residents voiced their fear over the effect of the tower on their health.

“Upon discussion, the decision made was to stop work because of the strong objection by the people and residents here.

“But I was surprised yesterday (Tuesday) after receiving information from one of our (Miri City Council) councillors that the contractor had come and completed the tower and will be coming back today to put in signals and wiring,” he said when visiting the location this morning.

Ting said he had contacted Zaidi on the matter and immediately stopped the work from continuing.

“This is a housing development area and it comes under the Sarawak Planning Authority, under the chairmanship of our chief minister.

“For development like this, there is a provision for developers to reserve part of the land for recreation. Recreation means that the area is for residents and their children to exercise. We promote healthy living which is very important.

“With this in mind, we’ve previously allocated RM80,000 to make a simple walkway at the park. Last year we allocated another RM100,000 to put up exercise equipment and playground here.

“So I was shocked to see this (tower) continued,” he said, adding that the residents had also contacted him to find out what was actually happening.

He pointed out that telecommunication towers and recreational parks should never mix.

“You want people to be healthy but every time they exercise here they will walk past the tower,” he said.

Ting added Zaidi was very understanding when he spoke to him about the matter this morning and Zaidi assured that the contractor would not complete the necessary wiring work or activate the signal for the tower.

“I want to assure residents here that I will follow up further with this issue and hopefully they (contractor) will have a solution. This (recreational park) should not be the place as it has been gazetted for recreation.

“They should find somewhere isolated and not in the middle of a housing area. The telco companies must also appreciate that health is very important to the people. I think they will understand,” he stressed.

Ting said whenever something such as the tower needs to be installed, even by the government, it was always good to engage the stakeholders and the people.

“If you want to make decisions affecting the people and the stakeholders, you should come down and discuss with them first.

“For now, the project is stopped and we will find a solution on where it is suitable for the tower to be erected. The people must always come first,” said Ting.