Federation to host blood donation drive at Kuching Sentral Mall this Jan 10

KUCHING: The Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations Youth Section, Sarawak, will be hosting a blood donation campaign on the second floor of Kuching Sentral Mall this Sunday (Jan 10) from 9am to 2pm.

The event is co-organised with Kuching Fui Tung Onn Youth Association, Yuan Mann Ren Sheng Kuching and Lions Club, and is supported by Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Kuching District and Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Blood Bank, in response to the call by SGH for more blood supply to its blood bank.

“The campaign is also done to create awareness among the general public on the noble deed of saving lives through blood donation.

“We appeal to those who have read or come to know the news about the programme to spread it to their friends and relatives and remind those who intend to donate their blood to come early,” said the organisers in a press statement yesterday.

Each successful donor will be presented with biscuits and milk sponsored by Choon Hua Trading Corporation Sdn Bhd; milk sponsored by Supreme Food Supply (M) Sdn Bhd; meal coupon sponsored by Taiwan Siau Jou; white sugar sponsored by Ng Zen Tze; and mineral water sponsored by Guan Hung Trading, as a token of appreciation from the organisers.

Successful donors will also each receive one kilogramme of rice sponsored by Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd; and rice crackers sponsored by Wide Way Food Enterprise Sdn Bhd, as further tokens of appreciation.

“We wish to express our appreciation to all the sponsors for their generous support which also include Lee Onn Group of Companies , Hock Peng Organisation, Life Café Kuching Sdn Bhd, See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd, 38 Chicken Rice, Chubbs and Chill, MamaGinger Powder, and Kempas Sentosa Sdn Bhd.

“Thank you also to Kuching Sentral Mall for offering to provide the venue for this event,” the statement added. Contact Ngu (012-8880162), Kelvin Liew (018-3521678) and Ho (016-8688556) for more information on the blood donation drive.