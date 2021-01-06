Filipino man killed after head-on car crash at Jalan Miri Bypass

MIRI (Jan 6): A Filipino man was killed in a head-on collision with a pickup truck at Jalan Miri Bypass (near Sungai Miri bridge) at around 12.20am last night (Jan 5).

State Traffic Police and Investigation Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said the deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Jhun Carlo Pacilan.

Initial investigations revealed that the accident happened when the car driven by Jhun who was coming from Permyjaya and heading towards Pujut Corner, had skidded and veered into the opposite lane, causing it to crash into the oncoming pickup.

“The impact caused the deceased’s car to be dragged to the side of the road while the pickup skidded into the opposite lane.

“Jhun, who sustained serious injuries and was pinned to his seat, was later pronounced dead at the scene. His body was extricated by Bomba Miri personnel,” said Alexson.

One of the passengers in the pickup suffered a broken left hand while three others including the driver sustained light injuries. One remaining passenger who was seated in the back seat escaped unhurt.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.