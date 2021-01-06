Five new names on ESSCom wanted list

LAHAD DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) on Wednesday listed 21 individuals including five new names in their latest Wanted List.

ESSCom Commander, DCP Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman in a statement said the list which is updated every six months listed suspects who are believed to have connection with kidnapping or cross border crime.

Ahmad Fuad said in the latest list, they have listed five individuals identified as Japs @Mujafar Sawadjaan, Mujimmar Sawadjaan @Rasad, Mundi Sawadjaan, Hj Wahad @Talib and Barah Udong @Elvin.

“From the previous list, five individuals have been taken out from the list as three have been shot dead in fire exchange with the security forces, one detained while another individual surrendered himself.

“Another 16 names were retained while five new names were added to our latest list,” he said.

In his statement, Ahmad Fuad urged the public to assist the security forces, including ESSCom by reporting any information for immediate action.

He added that the information can be reported to the ESSCom Operation Centre at 089-863 181 or WhatsApp at 013-880 3585 and 019-230 5909.