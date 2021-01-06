Flood situation improves in five states, King visits evacuees

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Perak, Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor is improving with the number of flood evacuees in relief centres decreasing gradually.

However, Pahang saw a slight increase in the number of evacuees with 18,217 people seeking shelter in relief centres last night, compared 17,747 earlier in the evening.

The floods that hit several states also gained the attention of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who took the wheel himself to drive across the East Coast Highway (LPT) to visit flood-hit areas in Maran district in Pahang yesterday.

Accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Tengku Panglima Muda Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah, the royal family spent some time visiting flood evacuees at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Maran 1 in Maran.

Speaking after being briefed on the flood situation in the district, Al-Sultan Abdullah advised the evacuees to always comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent further Covid-19 transmissions.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed his appreciation to all frontliners and thanked them for their hard work and dedication in managing the floods.

The royal couple also spent time with the flood evacuees and handed over contributions.

Besides this, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also spent about an hour visiting flood victims at two relief centres in Kota Tinggi yesterday.

Muhyiddin, who is Gambir assemblyman, first exchanged conversations with 126 evacuees from 28 families housed at the Kota Tinggi Vocational College.

He then spent about 15 minutes visiting another group of evacuees at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Laksamana relief centre.

In Perak, Selangor, Terengganu and Kelantan, the flood situation began improving in the evening, as was in Johor when floodwaters began receding after 8 pm. — Bernama