Foo: New political post proves GPS not PN member

KUCHING: The appointment of a Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak chapter chief yesterday is proof that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not a member of the federal coalition, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth secretary Milton Foo.

Foo said unlike GPS, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak was part and parcel of the peninsula-based political coalition of Pakatan Harapan (PH) with its Peninsular Malaysia-centric propaganda and policies.

“This (PN appointment) reinforces what Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has said, that GPS agreed to be in the Federal Cabinet formed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin but will not join the PN coalition,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Foo was commenting on the appointment of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Sarawak chairman Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian as PN Sarawak chief.

He also pointed out that Abang Johari had said GPS’ participation in the Federal Cabinet would be based on the ‘PN plus GPS’ formula and that this decision was reached during his meeting with Muhyiddin in March last year.

Foo added that GPS’ decision was for two main reasons, which were to continue its struggle to achieve what Sarawakians want and to settle issues such as those related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the state sales tax imposed on Petronas.

He said having GPS in the Federal Cabinet helped Sarawak to pursue these matters through the official channels.