‘Inculcate kampung spirit of togetherness among the young’

MIRI: The younger generation should learn from and practise the ‘kampung’ (village) spirit of togetherness so that they can understand what it means to be part of a community, said Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala.

He said the tight bond shared by village folk would see them coming together during times of emergency or distress or to extend help to a family in the event of a death.

“The spirit of togetherness practised by the kampung community must be inculcated among the new generation so that they will know our ‘culture’ of sharing in good or bad times together as one.

“This is important so that our children can understand the meaning of hardship and of working together with the community,” he told reporters yesterday.

Gerawat said this after visiting the family members of the late Christina Bala, who was a voter from his constituency, at the family’s home in Kampung Perpaduan Lusut, Taman Tunku here.

During the visit, the assemblyman handed over a cash donation as well as kitchen utilities to the family.

Earlier, Gerawat paid a visit to the fire victims whose houses in Tudan were destroyed in a fire on New Year’s Day, and presented each family with RM2,000 to help ease their burden.

He also thanked Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin who had earlier extended assistance to the families involved.