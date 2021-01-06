Installation of gabion wall to prevent damage to Lutong Old Airport road has started

MIRI: Emergency works to install a 185-metre gabion wall has started yesterday as a temporary measure to stop waves from Lutong beach from continuing to pound and damage the Lutong Old Airport coastal road.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said Public Works Department (JKR) Miri and Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Miri were involved in the emergency works.

“For long-term measure, DID is going to conduct rock revetment project to protect the Lutong shoreline.

“I’ve already spoken to DID state director on the need to carry out the long-term measure to prevent more destruction due to Mother Nature,” he told the media after conducting a visit to Lutong beach yesterday.

The Senadin assemblyman said installation of the gabion wall would be divided into two parts.

JKR started the first part of the emergency works yesterday which covered a length of 85 metres.

Works on the remaining 100 metres of the gabion wall would be continued by DID.

Costing a total of RM369,000, the emergency works were expected to be completed within a month.

The high tides and strong waves which wreaked havoc over the past weeks had caused sea water, logs, sand and debris to be washed ashore to the nearby Lutong Old Airport road.

As the stretch is usually used by the residents of nearby housing areas, schools and other residential areas, an arrangement has already been made by Lee for JKR to station an excavator at the beach daily to remove logs and debris washed ashore.

He advised members of the public to be alert when plying the Lutong Old Airport road as the beach is getting nearer to the road due to erosion.