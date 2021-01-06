Kaiduan Dam decision ‘irresponsible’ – NGO

KOTA KINABALU: The Taskforce Against Kaiduan Dam (Takad) has expressed disappointment over the announcement that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government would proceed with the mega dam project in Penampang.

Takad chairperson Diana Sipail in a statement criticised the announcement by Deputy Chief Minister cum Public Works Minister, Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin, citing the decision as “irresponsible,” especially for a Sabahan himself.

“It is as though he forgot about the government’s responsibility to the environment and land rights by indigenous people, that are the heritage and identity of Sabah.

“The statement was also as though the Minister ignored the advice of the chairperson of the advisory board of his own party, who rejected the construction of the controversial dam,” she said.

On September 30, 2020, former prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak suggested that the new GRS state government cancel the Papar Dam project, which was awarded during the Parti Warisan Sabah administration, which was alleged to have been awarded through direct negotiations to a company from West Malaysia with alleged ties to the tunnel project in Penang, along with a newer and smaller company which was also allegedly involved in a corruption case in court.

Najib had also suggested that the dam be replaced with an off river storage (ORS) reservoir project, along with solar energy generator with much lower costs and adverse impact on the environment.

Takad questioned the intent of the dam project, whether it was to truly solve water shortage in Sabah or if it was just another crony project with elements of corruption and abuse of power from the party suggesting the project.

“Why is it that Bung seems to be ignoring allegations and advice from the leadership of his own party? Did the Public Works Ministry not evaluate and investigate every allegation from the party’s leadership, and improve and correct the flaws questioned?” the statement further read.

Takad urged Bung to be honest and fair, and not simply oblige by stakeholders in the controversial project which questions native land, the environment and corruption, as well as abuse of power. The taskforce also affirmed that it would continue in its fight to defend native land and the environment without compromise.

They expressed support for the suggestion by University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) professor Dr Felix Tongkul, to employ alternative methods of natural water reservoirs, in place of the dam.

Takad also called on the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the method in which the mega project was obtained, as alleged by former Prime Minister Najib. The taskforce further chided Bung and his Ministry for marginalising communities affected by decision-making which happened without open and honest consultation or discussion.

“Takad rejects any mega dams in the vicinity of the Papar river which have adverse effects on the environment and native land. The position of Takad is to consider alternatives which are more friendly to the environment and indigenous communities,” said Diana.