‘Lion Head’ doomed to share fate of ‘Drinking Horse’

MIRI: Any measures to protect the rock formation said to resemble a lion’s head near Tusan Beach near Bekenu will not be able to prevent it from collapsing in a few years’ time, said Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) Miri branch chairman Musa Musbah.

He said the arc and sandstone structure will inevitably erode over time due to the monsoon season and from being hit by strong waves, and that the construction of a concrete wall or wave breakers will slow down the erosion process but not prevent it.

“Even though the authority is proposing for a concrete wall to be built, it (lion head rock formation) will erode and collapse in due time much like the famous ‘Drinking Horse’ located not far from Tusan Beach,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Musa was referring to the iconic ‘Drinking Horse’ rock formation which crumbled in February last year after years of exposure to seaside elements.

On Monday, Bekenu assemblywoman Datuk Rosey Yunus said she had alerted Subis District Council to take the necessary steps to protect the newly-discovered ‘Lion’s Head’, calling it the ‘new jewel of tourism’.

She had suggested that a wave breaker be built around the structure to offset the impact of the pounding waves.

On the newly-discovered Lion’s Head, Musa said the arc at the cliff was created during the last high tide period and monsoon season last year.

He also said the public can expect to see changes to the structure during the next high tide which is on Jan 13.