Members of public hail SDMC’s decision to release date, time, location details of Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Jan 6): Members of the public are generally in favour of the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision to release the date, time and location of places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases in its effort to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

Financial planner Nelson Fong, 57, said by having access to these information, people will be able to take the necessary precautions.

“Knowing that they might have visited the same location at the same time as a person who is later confirmed Covid-19 positive, they will be able to go test themselves if they are worried.

“The most important thing from this decision is that people who got infected but don’t show symptoms will not unknowingly continue on with their lives and spread the virus to others,” he said on Wednesday, when contacted to comment on SDMC’s decision.

Jasmine Robert, 28, who works in the customer service segment, believes it is good especially for working people who have to travel to many places in a day.

“The source of imported cases is quite straightforward, but when we hear news of locally transmitted cases, it is really scary, as if the virus just pops out from nowhere or everywhere.

“For people who have to travel around town many times a day due to their work, it is good to have information on where and when positive cases have visited. At least even if they got infected, they know where they got it from, instead of unknown sources,” she said.

Event emcee and yo-yo entertainer Ryan Han, 32, believes that the decision will make the public more alert of the danger out there.

“Some are not following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). With this, it will serve as a reminder that everyone should be wary that Covid-19 is not gone yet.

“A disadvantage may be chaos. The information released might cause fear and panic as everyone is slowly trying to go back to their normal lives, but let’s face it, nothing is normal since last year. I hope everyone will stay safe as the war is not over yet,” he said.

Web administrator Judith Goh, 42, said it is a very good decision because people have been relaxed in their attitude towards Covid-19.

“The moment we start to have less or no cases, you start seeing more people ‘jalan-jalan’ out there. If they have errands or work to do, fine. But people are starting to gather and going out in groups again, despite warnings from the authorities.

“It should ‘shock’ some sense into some people if they get notified that they might have been in close contact with a positive case during their ‘jalan-jalan’ sessions. Some people have shown too much complacency, thinking they will not get the virus,” she said.

SDMC has also decided that notifications will be sent via MySejahtera to people who had used the mobile phone application to check-in at the affected locations so that they will come forward to be tested for the virus.