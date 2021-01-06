MOH evaluating cross-district, state risks – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting a risk assessment on movement across districts or states, especially in areas the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is enforced following the cropping up of new clusters related to these activities.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, at present, the government had not decided to reimpose the (cross-district and cross-state) restrictions or implement new, stricter conditions related to movement across districts or states.

However, he said although the activity was allowed at this time, the people must take care of their personal safety and that of other individuals such as by doing a COVID-19 screening test voluntarily before going to other areas.

“Before there is a decision, it is good for us as individuals to take care of ourselves and others besides taking voluntary action by doing a screening test before leaving if we are afraid of infecting others,” he said at a press conference on the development of Recovery MCO (RMCO) yesterday.

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was reported to have said that cross-border travel between districts and states as well as being involved in social activities were seen to have contributed to at least 14 clusters of COVID-19 infections since Dec 7 until to date.

Commenting on the suggestion of Members of Parliaments who wanted the Cabinet to consider a special session of Parliament to discuss the COVID-19 epidemic, Ismail Sabri said there was still no discussion on the special meeting.

He said, although there was no special meeting on the matter, strategies under the MOH were being implemented, in addition to strategies not related to health were also done to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which wanted to channel aid to flood victims were advised to liaise with disaster control centres in the affected districts to ensure the smooth running of their respective programmes.

He said they would obtain complete information on the number of victims, locations involved and the type of assistance needed, and the government did not restrict NGO activities in providing assistance to victims in need. — Bernama