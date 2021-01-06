Najib dismisses Annuar’s claim of Umno working with DAP

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak has denied Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s claim that the Malay nationalist party is preparing to work with DAP to form a new federal government.

On Facebook, Najib maintained that Umno would not work with DAP since the majority of the party’s grassroots leaders have also rejected cooperation with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party.

“If you are upset because you got sacked or do not agree with the views of the grassroots as well as almost all the Umno division chiefs rejecting Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, there’s no need to hold a press conference for such accusations that only make things more confusing.

“Umno is a party that prioritises the voice of the grassroots. Why would Umno work with DAP when the majority of the grassroots, as well as division chiefs, reject DAP?” he said in a posting on his Facebook.

Accompanying the post, Najib also posted a news article on Annuar’s claims that there was a section within Umno working together with DAP to form a new government.

In response to Najib, Annuar on his Twitter account posted: “Slander? … fortunately, it did not happen… try check the diary on October 17, friends.”

It is believed that Annuar is referring to a letter allegedly to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Najib, which stated that they and several Umno MPs were retracting their support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and were instead backing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The letter was widely shared on October 17, 2020.

Earlier today, Annuar held a special press conference where he had said that he accepted his removal as Barisan Nasional secretary-general.

He also launched a scathing attack against Ahmad Zahid, accusing him of colluding with Anwar and DAP.

Annuar disclosed that he was aware of several instances involving Ahmad Zahid conspiring with external factions not aligned with the decisions made by the party’s supreme council.

He claimed Ahmad Zahid has given a “black and white” offer of support to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the latter’s bid to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and held negotiations with DAP to form a “political alignment” without the knowledge of Umno MPs.

He also disclosed and confirmed the October 2020 letter purportedly penned by Ahmad Zahid addressed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. – Malay Mail