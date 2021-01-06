Paralysed octogenarian thanks PSB’s Abg Aditajaya for fulfilling wheelchair promise

SIBU: Stroke victim Jauyah Bujang expressed her profound gratitude to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member Datuk Seri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi for helping purchase a new wheelchair for her.

The 80-year-old, who is paralysed, said she was deeply moved by Abang Aditajaya’s gift, which was a promise that he had made to her.

“My old wheelchair cannot be used anymore because it is damaged. ‘Makseh ngan kitak’ (thank you) for still remembering me,” she told Abang Aditajaya when he presented her with the new wheelchair at her home here recently.

Abang Aditajaya, who represents the grassroots Malay and Melanau communities in PSB, said he hoped that the new wheelchair would facilitate Jauyah’s movements within and outside her house.

He added that he was happy to be able to fulfil the promise that he had made to Jauyah during an earlier visit.

Abang Aditajaya, who is also PSB Tanjong Manis chief, also gave a personal contribution to the octogenarian.