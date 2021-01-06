Public advised not to go to NRD without appointment

KOTA KINABALU: The public are not advised to go to the National Registration Department (NRD) offices without an appointment.

State NRD director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said that bookings can be made online via the Myjanjitemu system at mytemujanji.jpn.gov.my.

He explained that the purpose of the online bookings was to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“The public are not advised to go to the NRD office without an appointment as there is no guarantee that they would be served as this would depend on the availability of the appointment slots.

“If the matter is not urgent and it can be postponed, the applicant is encouraged to come to the NRD office only after the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) has ended,” said Khairrul during a press conference here at the State NRD headquarters on Wednesday.

As for those who live in the rural areas and have no access to the internet, he said that the NRD may still consider allowing walk-ins for them.

Khairrul added that the public are encouraged to go to the NRD offices alone so that the number of occupants could be controlled in line with the existing standard operating procedures (SOP).

However, for MyKad applications for children at the age of 12 and wedding ceremonies, more than one person may enter the premises provided that the number of occupants are kept at the very minimum.

“The public may contact NRD at 03-8880 7077 or through e-mail at [email protected],” added Khairrul.

At present, the State NRD has a total of 29 branches with over 500 staff.