SDMC: Invitation only for public gatherings, 50 pct capacity allowed

KUCHING (Jan 6): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has updated its standard operating procedures (SOP) for public gatherings, which now specifies that guests at gatherings are only allowed to attend by invitation only.

It said in a Facebook post today that all guests must also adhere to physical distancing when attending the gatherings.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas yesterday said the committee had decided that a 50 per cent capacity was now allowed for social and official events involving large gatherings.

“This is based on the size of the space and physical distancing. For example, if the capacity of a hall can accommodate 1,000 people at a time, we will allow 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

“But for open spaces, only 200 people are allowed,” he said.