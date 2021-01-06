Two 19-year-olds plead guilty to raping underage girlfriends

KUCHING (Jan 6): An unemployed 19-year-old was ordered by the Sessions Court here today to be sent to the Henry Gurney School at Puncak Borneo after he pleaded guilty to raping his 15-year-old girlfriend.

After examining the accused’s social report, Judge Jason Juga ruled that the young offender should be sent to the school until he turns 21.

The accused was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

According to the charge, he was accused of raping the victim at an unnumbered house in Kampung Stenggang, Bau, between October 2019 and March 2020.

The accused, in his appeal to have the sentence reduced, asked to be not severely punished on the grounds that he regretted the act.

He was not represented by any lawyer.

Meanwhile, in the same court, another 19-year-old also pleaded guilty when he was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code for raping his girlfriend last year.

The court set Feb 4 to hear the social report of the accused. He was released on bail of RM5,000 with two local sureties.

The teenager was accused of raping the 15-year-old victim between August and September 2020 at an unnumbered house in Kampung Skibang, Bau.

According to the case, the victim went to a clinic in Kota Samarahan on Oct 15, 2020 to get a medical examination but she was told by a medical officer that she was 11 weeks pregnant.

The victim was also told by the accused that he would take responsibility for the child.

The prosecution for both cases was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan.