13 new clusters detected, highest number recorded so far – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia yesterday recorded 13 new clusters, the highest number of new clusters in a day so far, with 10 of these involving workplaces in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor and Sabah, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the 10 clusters were the Dataran Utas, Casa Permai, Firma, Persiaran Teknologi, Bersepadu, Jalan Padu, Kampung Pitas, Ikan Emas, Kayuh and Jalan Seputeh.

The clusters were identified through targeted screening at workplaces as well as screening of symptomatic individuals and close contacts, he said.

“Dataran Utas Cluster involves Petaling district, Selangor with 66 Covid-19 positive cases detected today following targeted screening at a company.

“The Casa Permai Cluster also involves Petaling district with 109 positive cases reported starting Dec 31, last year through targeted screening at a supermarket,” he told a press conference on the developments of Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Firma Cluster in Johor Bahru and Persiaran Teknologi Cluster in Kulai were reported to be positive through targeted screenings at two factories, with 45 and 25 cases detected positive respectively.

He said the Bersepadu Cluster in Kota Tinggi recorded 21 positive cases while the Jalan Padu Cluster in Johor Bahru reported 17 positive cases through symptomatic individual screening.

“The Kampung Pitas Cluster involves Kalabakan and Tawau districts in Sabah with the index case was reported positive on Jan 2 as a result of symptomatic individual screening and as of today, 72 cases detected positive,” he said.

The Ikan Emas Cluster in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur was detected through targeted screening at a company with 35 cases confirmed positive, he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Kayuh Cluster also involved districts in the federal capital, namely Titiwangsa, Kepong and Lembah Pantai. The index case was reported positive through close contact screening with 11 testing positive, so far.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Jalan Seputeh Cluster in Lembah Pantai district was detected through targeted screening at a restaurant with 18 positive cases.

Commenting further, he said the other three new clusters were Medan Jasa, Tasik Utama and Anak Air.

“The Medan Jasa Cluster involves Petaling district, Selangor; Kuala Kangsar, Perak and Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur. The index case was a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) case which was tested positive on Dec 29 and to date, 64 cases have been found positive,” he said.

He said the index case for the Tasik Utama Cluster in Seremban and Hulu Langat was detected positive following screening of symptomatic individuals with 49 testing positive.

For the Anak Air Cluster involving Melaka Tengah and Jasin, the case index was detected on Jan 1 following screening of symptomatic individuals with 14 testing positive. — Bernama