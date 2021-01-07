493 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah saw another hike in Covid-19 cases today as 493 new cases were detected.

The new addition brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 39,453 cases, said Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Today, another death (in Sandakan) was recorded.

As of today, 210 patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 36,146.

Masidi said that 2,457 people are still being treated at hospitals (710 people) and at PKRCs (1,747 people).

At the same time, he also said that 62 people remained at Intensive Care wards with 16 of them requiring ventilation assistance.

In a graph provided by the ministry, the State capital of Kota Kinabalu emerged with the highest number of cases today with 126 cases, followed by Lahad Datu with 49 cases and Tawau with 48 cases.

New Covid-19 cases were also detected in Sandakan (25), Keningau (23), Kota Belud (23), Penampang (20), Tuaran (20), Kudat (19), Kinabatangan (19), Kunak (16), Kota Marudu (16), Putatan (15), Papar (14), Pitas (14), Beaufort (11), Tenom (nine), Beluran (nine), Tambunan (six), Ranau (four), Sipitang (four), Semporna (one), Nabawan (one) and Telupid (one).

No cases were detected in Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu and Tongod.

Masidi noted that as of today, two districts namely Beluran and Kota Marudu were changed to red zones; while Beluran changed from yellow to orange.

Out of the 493 cases detected, Masidi said that 363 of the cases were from close contacts (73.6 percent).

He also mentioned that only 37.72 percent of hospital beds are occupied presently.

At the same time, Masidi also said that as of yesterday, 314,132 food baskets have been distributed to those in need.

With regards to the adherence level to the Standard Operating Procedure, the average percentage is 96 percent.

Masidi reminded that members of the police force will be taking action on any person(s) found flouting the SOP and warned that they stand a chance to be slapped with the RM1,000 fine as mentioned in the Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988).