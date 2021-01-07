Abdul Aziz takes over as Dapsy Stampin division chief

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Batu Kitang chairman Abdul Aziz Isa has been voted unanimously as the new DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Stampin division chief during its first annual general meeting (AGM) recently.

Addressing members at the AGM, Abdul Aziz told Dapsy Stampin members to close ranks and remain united in facing the challenges ahead, especially in the upcoming state election.

“The state election is predicted to be called somewhere in the middle of March this year after Chap Goh Meh and before the month of Ramadhan,” he said in a statement.

Thus, Abdul Aziz said Dapsy Stampin was making preparations for the upcoming state election and will ensure that the party will capture both Batu Kitang and Batu Kawah state seats with a resounding majority.

Abdul Aziz took over from Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who did not seek re-election for the post.

It is said that Dapsy Stampin division covers three state constituencies; namely Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah and Kota Sentosa.

“Although Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) won both Batu Kawah and Batu Kitang constituencies, they failed to keep their promises and resolve major issues the public faced,” Abdul Aziz said.

Moreover, despite SUPP being part of the ruling government both at the state and federal levels, Abdul Aziz said they were still trying hard to blame DAP for their failure and seemed to be more interested in playing politics rather than helping people.

“As such, it’s high time for the voters in Batu Kitang and Batu Kawah to vote for new state assemblymen who know how to solve practical issues and take accountability for their actions,” said Abdul Aziz.