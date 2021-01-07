Aidel: Numerous projects in the works to benefit development of Sadong Jaya under GPS

SADONG JAYA (Jan 7): The people of Sadong Jaya have received many of development projects under the administration of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, said Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo.

Among the development projects approved for the area are the Sadong Jaya Sports Complex project worth RM13 million, the upgrading of the Darul Iman Mosque worth RM9 million and the RM7 million tower project, he explained.

“To our knowledge, Sadong Jaya is currently in the process of developing the area around the Darul Iman Mosque. We want to build a sports complex in this mosque area which will have an Olympic-level sports stadium which is estimated to amount to RM13 million next to this mosque,” he added.

According to him, the complex will be equipped with an Olympic-sized football field and football field along with floodlights.

Aidel added that apart from the sports complex, the state government will also upgrade the Darul Iman Mosque which will be equipped with four towers, thus becoming a new landmark in the area.

“In this area of ​​the mosque, we also want to build a new iconic tower which is estimated to cost RM7 million,” he explained.

He stressed that the development project was carried out by the Board of Trustees of the Darul Iman Mosque of Sadong Jaya.

Aidel was speaking when attending the an event held in conjunction with the presentation of donations from mosques and suraus for the Sadong Jaya constituency at the Darul Iman Mosque today.

The event was officiated by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) permanent chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

“We thus pray that our planning and development here will be implemented without any obstacles this year. As elected representative of Sadong Jaya, I also would like to once again thank the Sarawak government for always remembering us here in Sadong Jaya,” said Aidel.