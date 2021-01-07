Bonnyface, Phang wrest a double in season opener

KUCHING: Bonnyface Ronny of Bintangor got off to a flying start in the new year when he bagged two titles and a third placing in the armwrestling competition of the Karnival Sukan Pencarian Bakat Baharu 2021 at the Asajaya Sports Complex recently.

The up and coming 18-year old puller beat Acho Prince Kee of Kuching in the Junior U18 Open Left Arm final after finishing third in the Junior U18 Open Right Arm behind Acho and Evan Stanley of Sibu.

His other victory came in the Men Senior Below 78kg Left Arm where he beat national puller Kenny Choo of Kuching in the final. In third place was Gibson Bangga from Kanowit.

Kenny won the Men Senior Below 78kg Right Arm category defeating Joseph Wong of Bintangor. Basri of Betong was placed third.

Meanwhile, seasoned puller Phang Kong Shyang from Kuching also collected two titles, beating teammate Phang Tze Yung in the Men Senior Above 78kg Right Arm and Kuching’s Nelson Ansok in the Men Senior Above 78kg Left Arm. The third placings in these two events went to local challenger Zawawi and Phang Tze Yung respectively.

There were only two categories for the women’s competition, with Audrella of Asajaya beating teammate Willomena in the Women Open Right Arm and Women Open Left Arm finals. The third placings went to local challengers Rasidah and Faridah respectively.

According to Premier 101 Armwrestling Club president Dato Sri Teng Chi Lik, the competition followed rules and regulations stipulated by the Malaysia Armwrestling Federation. It was also held in compliance with SOPs set by the health authorities.

“It is hoped that through this competition, armwrestling can be further promoted in Sarawak and turn Asajaya into a centre for the sport.

“This is also the first armwrestling activity in Malaysia in the new year and hopefully more sports events can become active again,” said Teng.

Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah closed the event and gave away the prizes.

Also present were Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee and Youth and Sports Ministry administrative officer Frederick Tan Teck An who represented the ministry’s permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi.