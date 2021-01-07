CNY decorations already on display

SIBU: Traders are already displaying Chinese New Year decorative items though the Lunar New Year celebration is more than a month away and despite pessimism on the sales this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shopkeeper John Ling, who operates a trading shop here, lamented that demand for these decorative items has yet to pick up unlike in the same period last year.

“This year Chinese New Year celebration is going to be different due to the Covid-19 pandemic with still no sign of slowing down. Hopefully, the Covid-19 situation can remain under control so that the people can at least carry on with their celebration, definitely on a subdued scale,” he added.

Lanterns, Ling said, are the most sought after items during the celebration, in addition to other decorative items such as duilian, stickers depicting wordings of the Year of the Ox and decorative string of firecrackers powered by LED light.

“Lanterns symbolise harmony and light and a New Year celebration also looks incomplete without the presence of lanterns,’ he added.

Ling said most of his customers would at least buy a pair of lanterns for decoration, and lanterns come in various prices with the most expensive sold at RM800 a pair.

“We also have lanterns available at RM168 per pair, RM98 and RM88, depending on the size and shape. Typically, lanterns come in many different shapes including square, rectangle and spherical.”

He said the most common lanterns are red- oval shaped and decorated with red golden tassels, and choices would differ according to customer’s preference and that was why he stocked lots of different sizes and types of lanterns.

Florence, a salesgirl at an adjacent store, said sales were slow as customers still refrained from shopping due to Covid-19.

“We do not know how serious it will impact the sales of the Chinese New Year decoration and we just hope for the best,” she added, pointing out that popular items available at her store included Chinese New Year stickers, lanterns of various sizes and shapes and strings of firecrackers.

“At the moment, most of our customers are looking for the lanterns, bargaining with the prices. The demand for lantern is still there,” she said.

Meanwhile, a customer met at the shop, identified only as Madam Ting, said she would display new lanterns at her home to usher in the New Year.

“To me, hanging up lanterns to decorate the home is a must as it marks the auspicious occasion with joy, prosperity and luck.”

She said lanterns symbolise vitality and brightness in life and she had never failed to hang up the lanterns in front of her house during each New Year.

Nevertheless, Ting admitted that this year would be different as all her children would not be able to return to celebrate the occasion due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Life has to go on and the celebration still has to go on, though on a lesser scale. The traditional New Year visit will be called off as everyone will be scared of physical contact.”