Come forward if your premises have been exposed to Covid-19 positive cases, Dr Sim tells business owners

KUCHING (Jan 7): Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is urging business premises in Sarawak which have been exposed to positive Covid-19 cases to come forward and announce their exposure publicly.

He said this was “not to stigmatise these business premises, but to show that they are sincere in breaking the chain of infection of the disease”.

In fact, he said, places which had been exposed to positive cases, once they reopened, they would be among the safest places from Covid-19 because they had been disinfected and their staff have been screened.

“And we hope that the companies or business premises that have been exposed to positive cases can help us by voluntarily telling the public so that you are seen as credible, you really care for your staff, and you really care for the customers rather than waiting for us to announce.

“You can voluntarily tell the people first to help us,” said Dr Sim.

He said as promised by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on Tuesday to reveal the list of locations and time of exposure of Covid-19 cases publicly, Sarawak was applying its own Protection of Public Health Ordinance.

By announcing the locations that have been exposed to positive cases, Dr Sim hoped that Sarawak would be able to curb the disease much better than Sabah and the peninsula.

“As Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has explained, the sharing of this information is very important. If you have been around or at a place with positive cases you come forward, help us, so that we can test you.

“Sometimes because some people forgot if earlier on you got tested with negative results, but day 10 you may be positive. So it’s not just one test with negative results then you are happy, because it may be too early,” he said.

Dr Sim assured that SDMC and his ministry would strive to update the list as frequently as possible from data obtained from MySejahtera, Qmunity and manual check-ins, as well as contact tracing from positive patients.

He added that the list could be viewed in the media following SDMC daily Covid-19 statements, and would be furnished in the Ministry of Local Government and Housing website at mlgh.sarawak.gov.my.

“We want to thank Sarawakians for continuing to support us (SDMC) because Sarawak is still one of the safest states, and everybody needs to count to play your role and do your part.

“This is because the same virus as last year is still around this year, but also with variants that are more infectious.

“Even though we can see the end of Covid-19 is near, we can see the finish line, but the most dangerous period is now when we have so many cases and clusters in Malaysia, and we need every Sarawakians to protect Sarawak,” said Dr Sim.