Covid-19: Sarawak records 14 new cases, new cluster in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 7): Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 cases rose to double digits today with 14 new cases, including nine local infections, the state disaster management committee (SDMC) said.

With the latest figure, the state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,180 with deaths remaining at 19.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told a press conference here that half of the cases were recorded in Kuching, while Sibu had three, Sri Aman (two), and Miri and Pusa, one each.

He also announced that five of the cases here were part of a new cluster, dubbed the Keranji Tabuan Cluster.

MORE TO COME