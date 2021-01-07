DBKK assessment rate payment campaign till March 31

KOTA KINABALU: The City Hall (DBKK) is organising an “assessment rate payment campaign” until March 31, with a five per cent rebate on one-off payment for the annual assessment rate among the incentives.

In line with the campaign, DBKK payment counters are open from 8 am to 3 pm, at DBKK headquarters (all DBKK bills), Damai Multipurpose Hall (all DBKK bills except licence renewal), Centre Point (all DBKK bills except licence renewal) and Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) (all DBKK bills).

Customers are also advised to check and settle bills via DBKK e-services. Proportional tax, compounds and DBKK licences can be settled via website at https://eservices.dbkk.sabah.gov.my, as well as mobile phone applications DBKK e-cukai (proportional tax only), Sabah Pay (proportional tax and compounds) and Jompay (proportional tax only; biller code: 56739).

Those who go to DBKK payment counters are reminded to observe Covid-19 standard operating procedures including wearing face mask, using hand sanitiser and recording temperature at entrances.