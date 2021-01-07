Duo suffer serious injuries after motorcycles collide with each other

KUCHING (Jan 7): Two male motorcyclists suffered serious injuries when the machines they were on collided into each other at KM12 Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa in Kota Samarahan at around 7.15pm last night.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram who confirmed the accident, said the victims were a 19-year-old from Simunjan and a 22-year-old from Asajaya.

“Both suffered serious injuries to their heads and other bodily injuries,” said Sudirman in a statement today.

He revealed that initial investigations showed that both motorcycles collided when the 19-year-old motorcyclist exited the Taman Merdang Baru junction into the path of the 22-year-old who was heading straight.

Ambulances were then called to the scene which saw the 22-year-old being sent to the Sarawak Heart Centre, while the 19-year-old was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.