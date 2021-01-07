Father of four concerned as schools set to reopen

TAWAU: With the first day of school expected on January 20 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, parents of school-going children are concerned over the safety of their children though at the same time realise that education is important for the children.

Parent of four school-going children, Petrus Bernard, 44, agrees education is very important for children but said if the situation is not safe, as a parent he will not allow his children to go to school.

However, he said if the situation is under control, he would agree to allow his children to go to school with strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) compliance such as wearing a face mask and always carrying hand sanitizer.

“I see in school that all health protocols and SOPs are complied with but after the school session when students are out of school, while waiting for the school bus or parents to pick up them up, the SOPs are no longer followed as there is no social distancing and some do not even wear face mask,” he said.

“Not only that, there is no social distancing for students in the school bus and this is very worrying because almost every area in Tawau district there are cases of Covid-19 so the infection can happen in the school bus and then brought into the school,” he pointed out.

He said although the Ministry of Education has set January 20 for the opening day of the school but for him as a parent, he will monitor the development of the Covid-19 epidemic in the district.

With the recent spike of cases in the district, he said what is the point of sending children to school if they are exposed to this dangerous epidemic.

Petrus, whose children are in kindergarten, Primary 5, Form 3 and semester 2 said what matters first is the children’s health.