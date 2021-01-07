Floods in East Coast worsening, another life claimed

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation on the East Coast worsened yesterday with another casualty reported, while the number of flood victims evacuated to relief centres continues to climb.

The body of 23-year-old Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) student, Ukai Iskandar Zulkarnain – the eighth death victim of the floods – was found this morning, three days after he was reported missing in Sungai Puas Kampung Gintong, Jerantut, Pahang.

He was said to have drifted away with his father, Zulkarnain Hitam, 58, who was also found drowned on the day of the incident.

Five states – Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, and Perak – are currently hit by floods due to heavy rains and rising river water levels, and as of this afternoon, only Johor and Perak recorded a decrease in the number of evacuees, while Selangor has fully recovered.

The plight of the people also caught the attention of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who ordered the authorities to be more proactive in delivering aid to flood victims trapped in the interiors.

His Majesty said he and the queen had read some heart-wrenching posts on social media by those desperately seeking help.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in a statement today said a total of 8,653 police personnel from six state contingents were involved in flood relief assistance, 1,329 units of various police assets had been mobilised.

He said 1,662 members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) were also deployed to help flood victims in the states involved.

Meanwhile, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today said it had distributed more than one tonne of food supplies and basic necessities to flood-affected areas through ‘Op Murni’ in Pahang, since Monday (Jan 4). — Bernama