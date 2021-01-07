GOF confiscates contraband, assets worth over RM3 mln in two separate raids in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 7): The General Operations Force (GOF) has confiscated contraband and assets worth more than RM3 million in two separate raids in the state yesterday.

GOF Sarawak commander SAC Mancha Ata said the first raid took place at an automotive repair workshop in Mile 13 Jalan Kuching-Serian at around 1am.

“There, two suspicious bonded trucks and a lorry were checked and the raiding team found all three were loaded with illicit cigarettes and alcoholic beverages that were believed to have been smuggled into the country,” said Mancha in a statement today.

From the inspection, he said the raiding team seized 5,000 cartons of various cigarette brands, 1,610 crates of beer and 87 boxes of bottled beer of different brands.

Five local men were also arrested and handed over to the Padawan District Police headquarters for further investigation under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

The goods and the lorry were estimated to be valued at around RM1.35 million (including tax).

Mancha said the second raid took place at a house believed to be used as a storage facility for smuggled goods at King’s Park, Jalan Bintulu-Miri.

According to him, the premises was raided at around 5.45pm which saw the seizure of about 2.08 million sticks of kretek cigarettes worth about RM1.7 million (including tax).

Police are investigation the case under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

All of the seized items have been handed over to Miri District Police headquarters for further action.