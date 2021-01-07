Non-residents can remain in Sarawak till end of RMCO period — Ting

MIRI: Non-Sarawakians whose social visit passes have expired during this Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period are allowed to remain in Sarawak until the extended RMCO period ends on March 31, 2021.

This was disclosed by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew in a press statement yesterday.

“I am indeed very happy for them as they are now allowed to continue to stay here until 31st March 2021, by which time we hope the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia and the whole world would be better and under control with availability of suitable vaccines.

“For the past few months, I had been approached by non-Sarawakians whose social visit passes had expired and had been advised that they were to leave Sarawak by 31st December 2020, at the expiration of RMCO then.

“Understandably, they were quite worried and didn’t know how to make travel plans at all,” said Ting in the statement.

He added that these non-Sarawakians were from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Brunei and some foreign countries.

“Many of them are married to Sarawakians and have been staying here with their families.

“On behalf of them, I would also like to thank the Sarawak government for being so considerate, understanding and compassionate during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.