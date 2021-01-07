One person shot, wounded inside US Capitol, National Guard activated, media reports

One person has been shot at the US Capitol as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police, according to media reports.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The victim has been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the US Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

The US National Guard activated to help quell election protests, said the White House. — AFP & FRANCE24

